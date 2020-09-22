TWICE tops Japanese weekly music album chart with latest compilation album
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group TWICE finished first on a Japanese weekly album chart with its latest repackaged album "#TWICE3," its management agency said Tuesday.
Released last Wednesday, the compilation of the group's past Korean and Japanese hits scored 109,000 points to top the Oricon Daily Albums chart in its first week of release, according to JYP Entertainment.
It is the band's seventh album to reach the top of the most coveted music chart in Japan, making the group the second foreign female artist to achieve the feat, following South Korean singer BoA. The other six albums included its first full-length Japanese album "BDZ" (2018).
Only two foreign acts other than TWICE have at least seven No. 1 albums.
Last week, "#TWICE3" made a stellar debut at No. 1 on the Oricon Daily Albums chart and the Tower Records daily chart.
The nine-member K-pop band, which has three Japanese singers and a Taiwanese member, commands a strong fan base in the neighboring country. The group has sold over 3.82 million albums in Japan since its 2017 official debut there.
Since debuting in South Korea in 2015 with "OOH-AHH," TWICE has become one of the biggest girl groups in the K-pop scene, churning out back-to-back hits, including "Cheer Up," "TT," "Knock Knock," "Signal," "Likey" and "Heart Shaker."
