KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
CJ 81,900 DN 1,400
SBC 9,800 DN 250
SKNetworks 4,860 DN 120
DongkukStlMill 5,970 DN 150
LGInt 15,700 DN 650
Daesang 26,100 DN 1,050
Hyundai M&F INS 22,350 DN 350
JWPHARMA 36,150 DN 2,050
ORION Holdings 12,450 DN 350
Yuhan 66,700 DN 5,300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,200 DN 2,100
ShinhanGroup 27,600 DN 550
HITEJINRO 34,900 DN 1,150
TAEYOUNG E&C 9,520 DN 1,280
SamsungF&MIns 180,000 DN 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,600 DN 1,850
Kogas 24,050 DN 950
Hanwha 25,100 DN 1,200
DB HiTek 35,550 DN 1,450
KiaMtr 46,300 DN 2,150
Donga Socio Holdings 129,500 DN 1,500
SK hynix 81,300 DN 3,200
Youngpoong 466,500 DN 11,000
HyundaiEng&Const 31,000 DN 1,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,300 DN 2,150
TaekwangInd 664,000 DN 15,000
SsangyongCement 5,860 DN 20
LotteFood 299,500 DN 4,000
NEXENTIRE 5,710 DN 310
CHONGKUNDANG 164,000 DN 9,500
KCC 145,000 DN 5,500
SKBP 164,500 DN 3,000
AmoreG 48,800 DN 1,500
HyundaiMtr 179,500 DN 5,500
BukwangPharm 28,850 DN 1,500
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,450 DN 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 88,800 UP 800
YUNGJIN PHARM 8,520 DN 500
BoryungPharm 15,900 DN 700
L&L 10,800 DN 600
