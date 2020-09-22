KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE Fine Chem 48,900 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 24,100 DN 750
Shinsegae 208,500 DN 3,000
LG Corp. 74,600 DN 2,600
Nongshim 322,000 DN 9,000
SGBC 27,200 DN 650
KAL 18,400 DN 450
Hyosung 72,000 DN 2,500
DaelimInd 79,300 DN 3,100
CJ LOGISTICS 168,500 DN 8,500
DOOSAN 47,000 DN 1,700
DSINFRA 9,260 UP 1,120
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP18400 UP2250
IS DONGSEO 40,050 DN 1,100
Binggrae 57,700 DN 100
GCH Corp 24,050 DN 1,300
LotteChilsung 91,700 DN 1,400
LOTTE 29,350 DN 600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,380 DN 220
POSCO 194,500 UP 3,500
SPC SAMLIP 60,300 DN 1,300
SAMSUNG SDS 168,000 DN 9,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,950 DN 750
KUMHOTIRE 3,780 DN 230
DB INSURANCE 44,350 DN 550
SamsungElec 58,200 DN 1,000
NHIS 9,040 DN 160
SK Discovery 64,300 DN 3,900
LS 53,500 DN 2,500
GC Corp 238,000 DN 15,500
GS E&C 24,350 DN 700
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,450 DN 900
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 446,500 UP 500
KPIC 149,000 DN 8,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,510 DN 360
SKC 87,200 DN 1,900
MERITZ SECU 3,145 DN 75
HtlShilla 75,500 DN 2,000
Hanmi Science 56,200 DN 2,600
SamsungElecMech 135,000 DN 2,500
