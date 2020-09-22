KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanssem 98,800 DN 2,200
F&F 84,800 DN 1,100
IlyangPharm 71,500 DN 8,600
KSOE 82,400 DN 2,500
GS Retail 32,250 DN 950
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,300 DN 1,100
Ottogi 577,000 DN 7,000
OCI 58,000 DN 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 55,300 DN 3,200
KorZinc 377,500 DN 11,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,230 DN 190
SYC 56,400 DN 3,600
HyundaiMipoDock 29,100 DN 1,000
S-Oil 51,800 DN 2,000
LG Innotek 155,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 202,000 DN 10,500
HMM 7,100 DN 310
HYUNDAI WIA 41,100 DN 1,200
KumhoPetrochem 98,600 DN 1,900
Mobis 234,000 DN 8,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,350 DN 950
HDC HOLDINGS 10,400 DN 300
S-1 85,800 DN 500
Hanchem 139,000 DN 5,000
DWS 23,700 UP 500
UNID 45,150 DN 2,300
KEPCO 20,250 DN 450
SamsungSecu 29,950 DN 750
SKTelecom 237,500 DN 3,000
S&T MOTIV 50,500 DN 1,300
HyundaiElev 39,700 DN 1,050
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 20,950 DN 600
Hanon Systems 12,250 DN 950
SK 200,500 DN 7,000
KG DONGBU STL 11,150 DN 950
DAEKYO 3,900 DN 40
GKL 12,100 DN 400
Handsome 29,300 DN 750
Asiana Airlines 3,900 DN 5
COWAY 78,000 DN 900
