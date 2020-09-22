KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 77,800 DN 2,100
IBK 7,880 DN 120
NamhaeChem 8,110 DN 310
DONGSUH 29,750 DN 250
BGF 4,060 DN 80
SamsungEng 10,500 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 105,500 DN 3,000
PanOcean 3,275 DN 95
SAMSUNG CARD 28,400 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 20,400 DN 150
KT 22,800 DN 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL147000 DN3000
LOTTE TOUR 14,900 DN 300
LG Uplus 11,350 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 60,000 DN 2,500
KT&G 82,100 DN 1,100
DHICO 14,000 DN 400
LG Display 15,700 DN 550
Kangwonland 20,950 DN 250
NAVER 284,500 DN 7,500
Kakao 353,000 DN 11,500
NCsoft 787,000 DN 17,000
DSME 22,550 DN 850
DWEC 2,850 DN 35
Donga ST 92,200 DN 3,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,650 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 380,500 DN 7,000
DongwonF&B 171,500 DN 5,000
KEPCO KPS 27,350 DN 400
LGH&H 1,473,000 DN 24,000
LGCHEM 639,000 UP 12,000
KEPCO E&C 16,400 DN 550
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,400 DN 1,700
HALLA HOLDINGS 30,050 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,550 DN 700
LGELECTRONICS 88,900 DN 2,000
Celltrion 268,000 DN 10,500
Huchems 21,950 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 110,500 DN 4,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,700 DN 1,500
