KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 72,000 DN 3,700
LOTTE Himart 28,900 DN 850
GS 32,000 DN 700
CJ CGV 22,000 DN 1,050
LIG Nex1 32,450 DN 2,100
Fila Holdings 35,400 DN 900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 140,500 DN 6,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,750 DN 400
HANWHA LIFE 1,495 DN 45
AMOREPACIFIC 163,000 DN 3,500
LF 12,950 DN 350
FOOSUNG 10,300 DN 250
SK Innovation 151,000 DN 6,500
POONGSAN 24,550 DN 1,050
KBFinancialGroup 37,450 DN 200
Hansae 16,250 DN 1,300
LG HAUSYS 56,200 DN 2,000
Youngone Corp 27,850 DN 1,150
KOLON IND 38,550 DN 2,750
HanmiPharm 285,500 DN 9,500
BNK Financial Group 5,020 DN 80
emart 140,500 DN 4,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY334 00 DN1850
KOLMAR KOREA 45,850 DN 1,600
HANJINKAL 72,800 DN 3,300
DoubleUGames 76,400 DN 3,400
CUCKOO 93,800 DN 2,700
COSMAX 103,500 DN 6,000
MANDO 34,500 DN 2,600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 731,000 DN 9,000
INNOCEAN 50,700 DN 2,000
Doosan Bobcat 27,900 DN 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,700 DN 700
Netmarble 181,000 DN 7,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S219000 DN3500
ORION 137,000 DN 9,000
BGF Retail 116,000 DN 3,500
SKCHEM 305,000 DN 11,500
HDC-OP 21,300 DN 900
WooriFinancialGroup 8,260 DN 130
