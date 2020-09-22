Go to Contents Go to Navigation

American pitcher in KBO returns home following auto accident involving family

All News 17:05 September 22, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- Kia Tigers' pitcher Aaron Brooks has returned to his home in the United States after his family members were injured in an auto accident.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club said Tuesday that Brooks' wife and their two children were injured in a crash caused by a driver who ran a red light.

"Obviously, he has to be with his family right now," the Tigers said. "We send them our best wishes."

In this file photo from Sept. 13, 2020, Aaron Brooks of the Kia Tigers pitches against the NC Dinos in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Of secondary concern, it is not clear when or if Brooks will be available to pitch for the Tigers again this year, as they battle for a playoff spot. When Brooks returns to South Korea, he must be quarantined for 14 days, as mandated by the South Korean government for all international travelers. The regular season will end near the end of October, with the postseason to start in the first week of November.

Brooks has been one of the best starters in the KBO in his first season. He's 11-4 with a 2.50 ERA, the second-lowest mark in the league, and he has won all four starts in September with a 0.95 ERA.

The Tigers entered Tuesday's game against the Kiwoom Heroes in sixth place at 59-50, only half a game out of the fifth and final playoff spot.

In this file photo from Sept. 13, 2020, Aaron Brooks of the Kia Tigers (C) chats with a teammate in the dugout after being pulled during the bottom of the seventh inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game against the NC Dinos at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#baseball #KBO
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!