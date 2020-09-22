N. Korea's preparations for military parade for Oct. anniversary in full swing: 38 North
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to be actively preparing for a military parade expected to be held next month in Pyongyang to mark the founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party, a U.S. monitoring website has said.
The Oct. 10 anniversary of the party's founding 75 years ago has drawn attention as the North could showcase new strategic weapons on the occasion in what could be seen as messages to the United States, or South Korea, amid stalled denuclearization talks.
According to a Monday report by 38 North, recent satellite imagery revealed that more than 40 vehicles on the roads of the Mirim airfield in the capital city leading to the replica of Kim Il-Sung Square, which "strongly suggests a large military parade is planned" for the anniversary that falls on Oct. 10.
"Among them is a group of nine longer vehicles, three abreast, that are likely multiple-rocket launcher vehicles," the website said. "Based on the size and scope of past parades, the vehicles observed likely represent only a fraction of what will be on display during the celebration."
Earlier this month, 38 North released satellite imagery showing signs of the North's rehearsals for the parade.
North Korea tends to mark every fifth or 10th anniversary with larger-scale events, such as military provocations, including missile launches, or parades of troops, newly developed strategic weapons and other military hardware.
In his New Year's message, leader Kim Jong-un said he will showcase a "new strategic weapon," which could be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), according to experts and observers.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
3
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
5
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
5
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
(LEAD) Suga hopes for 'forward-looking' ties with S. Korea in letter to President Moon
-
3
In U.N. speech, Moon says multilateral cooperation is key to overcoming coronavirus
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 2nd day; untraceable cases still hurdle in virus fight
-
5
Hyundai Motor, union agree to freeze wages amid pandemic