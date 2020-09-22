Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK IE Technology to sell stake worth 300 bln won to PEF

17:52 September 22, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- SK IE Technology Co., a South Korean manufacturer of lithium-ion battery separator, plans to sell its stake worth 300 billion won (US$258 million) to local private equity fund Premier Partners, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

SK Innovation Co. is set to approve the stake sale ahead of an initial public offering (IPO) of its wholly owned subsidiary SK IE Technology on its board meeting on Wednesday, they said.

No specific date for the IPO has been set.

SK Innovation, a South Korean manufacturer of electric vehicle batteries, plans to use proceeds from the stake sale to expand its battery business.

