SK IE Technology to sell stake worth 300 bln won to PEF
SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- SK IE Technology Co., a South Korean manufacturer of lithium-ion battery separator, plans to sell its stake worth 300 billion won (US$258 million) to local private equity fund Premier Partners, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.
SK Innovation Co. is set to approve the stake sale ahead of an initial public offering (IPO) of its wholly owned subsidiary SK IE Technology on its board meeting on Wednesday, they said.
No specific date for the IPO has been set.
SK Innovation, a South Korean manufacturer of electric vehicle batteries, plans to use proceeds from the stake sale to expand its battery business.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
3
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
4
Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment candidate gets nod for further clinical trials
-
5
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
5
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
(LEAD) Suga hopes for 'forward-looking' ties with S. Korea in letter to President Moon
-
3
In U.N. speech, Moon says multilateral cooperation is key to overcoming coronavirus
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 2nd day; untraceable cases still hurdle in virus fight
-
5
Hyundai Motor, union agree to freeze wages amid pandemic