September 23, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War at U.N. speech (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't to provide selective phone service subsidy (Kookmin Daily)
-- Phone service subsidy of 20,000 won not to be provided to people aged 35-64 (Donga llbo)
-- People aged 35-64 not to receive phone bill subsidy (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Subsidy to be provided depending on age, controversy over fairness (Segye Times)
-- Seasonal flu shots could have been provided to our children (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Phone service subsidy excluded from people aged 35-64 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Phone subsidy provided selectively (Hankyoreh)
-- 5 mln flu shots possibly to be destroyed (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Retirement pension concentrated on investment products (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Revised commercial law more threat to KOSDAQ-listed firms (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Flu vaccine left out of the fridge, program halted (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon calls for fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccine at UN (Korea Herald)
-- President seeks int'l support for end-of-war focus (Korea Times
