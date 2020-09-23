(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 23)

Yet, whether his firm resolve found resonance is another matter amid a series of controversies impacting the administration. The National Assembly's interpellation session last week has been awash about controversies surrounding alleged privileges given to Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's son during his mandatory military service. Among the suspicions is that her son's sick leave was extended via a phone call when the minister was leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea. The prosecution is probing the matter, so the investigation will determine the truth. What's regrettable is that Minister Choo's "favors" scandal resembles the cloud of allegations that her predecessor Cho Kuk faced and eventually resigned over as allegations of corruption and admissions favors regarding his wife and daughter grew.