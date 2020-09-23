(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 23)
President's fairness
Vow to establish fairness should not ring hollow
Hosting the nation's first Youth Day ceremony and the global K-pop sensation BTS at the presidential office, President Moon Jae-in attempted to address the dissatisfaction among voters in their 20s and 30s fearful of a bleak future. "We still hear the rage of young people who complain that unfairness still persists," despite the administration's efforts, he said. He vowed to listen to young people's "strong demands for even further fairness and surely meet them."
"Fairness is the spirit of the candlelight revolution, and it will remain the administration's unshakeable goal even if it falls short of target," he said Saturday.
It is appropriate for the President to say he stays committed to establishing a fair society, as pledged in his election campaign. He mentioned the word "fairness" 37 times, demonstrating a firm resolve to redress the injustices remaining in the rapidly developed and rapidly democratized society.
Yet, whether his firm resolve found resonance is another matter amid a series of controversies impacting the administration. The National Assembly's interpellation session last week has been awash about controversies surrounding alleged privileges given to Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's son during his mandatory military service. Among the suspicions is that her son's sick leave was extended via a phone call when the minister was leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea. The prosecution is probing the matter, so the investigation will determine the truth. What's regrettable is that Minister Choo's "favors" scandal resembles the cloud of allegations that her predecessor Cho Kuk faced and eventually resigned over as allegations of corruption and admissions favors regarding his wife and daughter grew.
It may have felt out of place to touch upon an ongoing issue in a Youth Day event held in the lush green garden of Nokjiwon on the premises of the presidential office, so he did not speak of it.
Instead, the President said "We will further strengthen our efforts to investigate military service-related irregularities and tax evasion as well as root out violence in the sports community."
A fair society, which includes fair access to jobs and to a better life, is a commendable political ideal and goal. The reality is that soaring housing prices and the economic fallout from the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic have dangerously put the pursuit of this goal on tenuous standing. The President's good intentions must now manifest themselves as concrete steps to be taken to reach his goal.
(END)
