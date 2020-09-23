Home prices show signs of stabilizing: finance minister
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Home prices have shown signs of stabilizing because of measures to cool prices and supply more homes, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Wednesday.
The housing market "enters a critical moment that keeps a trend of stabilization," Hong told a meeting with economy-related ministers.
Apartment prices in Seoul largely remained flat, Hong said, citing industry data.
Apartment prices in Seoul rose 0.01 percent for a fourth consecutive week and apartment prices in Seoul's Gangnam Ward were little changed, Hong said.
In July, the government announced its toughest measures yet to rein in rising housing prices, as a series of steps, including tax hikes and loan regulations, failed to put the brakes on soaring home prices.
The government also announced it will supply 132,000 homes, including 110,000 homes in Seoul, in the capital city and neighboring areas by 2028 by easing restrictions on the construction of residential buildings.
As part of the supply measure, the government will start selling 30,000 public units next year and another 30,000 homes in 2022 in the greater Seoul area, Hong said.
The government will grant approvals for public housing redevelopment projects in December, Hong said.
