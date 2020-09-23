Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

September 23, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/15 Sunny 20

Incheon 23/16 Sunny 20

Suwon 24/15 Sunny 20

Cheongju 24/15 Sunny 20

Daejeon 23/14 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 22/12 Sunny 20

Gangneung 20/15 Sunny 80

Jeonju 24/14 Sunny 20

Gwangju 24/15 Cloudy 30

Jeju 23/19 Cloudy 30

Daegu 23/15 Cloudy 30

Busan 24/18 Sunny 60

