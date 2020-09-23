Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 September 23, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/15 Sunny 20
Incheon 23/16 Sunny 20
Suwon 24/15 Sunny 20
Cheongju 24/15 Sunny 20
Daejeon 23/14 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 22/12 Sunny 20
Gangneung 20/15 Sunny 80
Jeonju 24/14 Sunny 20
Gwangju 24/15 Cloudy 30
Jeju 23/19 Cloudy 30
Daegu 23/15 Cloudy 30
Busan 24/18 Sunny 60
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
3
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
4
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
5
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
5
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
1
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
2
American pitcher in KBO returns home following auto accident involving family
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
4
Military officers under probe for alleged leak regarding Aegis destroyer project
-
5
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards