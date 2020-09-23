Hyundai unveils Sonata N Line model ahead of launch
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, on Wednesday unveiled the exterior design of the Sonata N Line model as it strives to boost sales amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The Sonata N Line model comes with a 2.5-liter gasoline turbocharged engine. Its parametric-jewel-pattern grille and three air intake holes present a stronger aesthetic right from the front, the company said in a statement.
"The company is planning to launch the model in the domestic market in the fourth quarter," a company spokesman said.
Hyundai has applied a new design concept called Sensuous Sportiness to the upgraded model of the sixth-generation Grandeur that was launched in 2016, the new Sonata sedan launched last year, the all-new Avante compact launched in April and the all-electric concept Prophecy.
Sensuous Sportiness is defined by the harmony between four fundamental elements in vehicle design: proportion, architecture, styling and technology.
The N Line brand sits between Hyundai's high-performance N brand and the general Hyundai brand. The N models bring full performance capability to daily driving, while the N Line brings performance-inspired elements to base model vehicles.
Hyundai already offers the Veloster N, i30 N and i30 Fastback N, as well as the i30 N Line and Avante N Line in select markets.
The company plans to add the Kona N Line model to the N Line lineup within this year.
