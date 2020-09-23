Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai unveils Sonata N Line model ahead of launch

All News 09:36 September 23, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, on Wednesday unveiled the exterior design of the Sonata N Line model as it strives to boost sales amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Sonata N Line model comes with a 2.5-liter gasoline turbocharged engine. Its parametric-jewel-pattern grille and three air intake holes present a stronger aesthetic right from the front, the company said in a statement.

"The company is planning to launch the model in the domestic market in the fourth quarter," a company spokesman said.

This photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the Sonata N Line model to be launched later this year. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Hyundai has applied a new design concept called Sensuous Sportiness to the upgraded model of the sixth-generation Grandeur that was launched in 2016, the new Sonata sedan launched last year, the all-new Avante compact launched in April and the all-electric concept Prophecy.

Sensuous Sportiness is defined by the harmony between four fundamental elements in vehicle design: proportion, architecture, styling and technology.

The N Line brand sits between Hyundai's high-performance N brand and the general Hyundai brand. The N models bring full performance capability to daily driving, while the N Line brings performance-inspired elements to base model vehicles.

Hyundai already offers the Veloster N, i30 N and i30 Fastback N, as well as the i30 N Line and Avante N Line in select markets.

The company plans to add the Kona N Line model to the N Line lineup within this year.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai-Sonata N Line
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!