(Yonhap Interview) Added comfort leads to successful 2nd KBO season for Drew Rucinski

Though the Dinos are still in first place, they likely would have been enjoying a bigger cushion if left-handed ace Koo Chang-mo hadn't missed so much time with an arm injury. Koo hasn't pitched since July 26, as he has been dealing with inflammation and then a fracture in his left forearm. The Dinos have merely been a .500 team during Koo's absence, only able to weather the storm thanks to Rucinski and the other remaining starters.