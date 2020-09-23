Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KDCA head listed on TIME 100 list of influential people

All News 11:18 September 23, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Jeong Eun-kyeong, South Korea's anti-virus czar, has been included on the TIME 100 list of the world's most influential people, a Cheong Wa Dae official said Wednesday.

Jeong, head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), is the only South Korean figure included on this year's list.

She has been leading the country's fight against COVID-19 as head of the organization.

This file photo shows Jeong Eun-kyeong, head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). (Yonhap)

