(3rd LD) KDCA head, Bong Joon-ho included on TIME 100 list of influential people
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details on Bong, BTS' contribution piece at bottom)
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean figures -- Jeong Eun-kyeong and Bong Joon-ho -- have been included on the TIME 100 list of the world's most influential people of 2020, the magazine announced Wednesday.
Jeong, commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), made the list in the leaders category, with Bong Joon-ho, director of the Oscar-winning Korean film "Parasite," chosen in the artists sector.
Jeong has been serving as the "field commander" of the country's fight against COVID-19, which is said to be a global example. Many agree that she has gained public trust for her relevant role and work.
President Moon Jae-in contributed a message to TIME on Jeong's "decency and dedication."
She has been leading the nation's antivirus efforts "to success by candidly interacting with the public, based on the principles of openness, transparency and democracy," Moon said.
"She has personally held daily briefings to release transparent updates on the number of confirmed cases, the origins of their infections, and the latest figures on tests, quarantine and treatment," he added.
Cheong Wa Dae congratulated Bong on being named one of the TIME 100 as well.
Tilda Swinton, Scottish actor and longtime Bong collaborator, wrote a contribution piece on Bong for TIME, describing the South Korean auteur as having "risen into the 2020 vision of the entire cinepassionate planet like a new sun" and being "good for cinema from start to finish."
Meanwhile, K-pop super group BTS wrote a warm message to TIME for American pop star Halsey, who, along with Bong, was included on the list as one of 17 artists.
"Her bold spirit really shines through her music and performances, as well as her life. And that spirit and passion have been instilled in us and inspired artistic ambitions of our own," BTS wrote about Halsey.
BTS also said the decision to collaborate with her own on the group's own single "Boy With Luv" was one of the easiest calls it ever had to make. "It just had to be her."
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
3
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
4
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
5
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
5
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
1
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
2
American pitcher in KBO returns home following auto accident involving family
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Military officers under probe for alleged leak regarding Aegis destroyer project
-
5
(LEAD) Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support