(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to over 100 on clusters, untraceable cases
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases rebounded to over 100 on Wednesday, snapping three consecutive days of a two-digit rise, as sporadic cluster infections, coupled with untraceable cases, continued to pop up across the country.
The country added 110 more COVID-19 cases, including 99 local infections, raising the total caseload to 23,216, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
(LEAD) Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in restated a call Wednesday for the declaration of an end to the Korean War, saying it would pave the way for complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the peninsula, as he took part in the annual United Nations General Assembly session via video links.
He requested the international community's support so that the Koreas can advance into an era of reconciliation and prosperity through the end-of-war declaration.
BTS to deliver week of performances on NBC's 'Tonight Show'
SEOUL -- K-pop super group BTS will deliver performances on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in the United States for a full week, the group's management agency said Wednesday.
Under the show's weeklong special titled "BTS Week," the seven-member boy band will showcase different music performances each night for five days starting next Monday, Big Hit Entertainment said. The members will be featured in comedy bits and virtual interviews as well throughout the week.
Trump leaves out N. Korea for first time in U.N. speech
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump left out North Korea in his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, marking the first time he has not mentioned the communist state in his four U.N. speeches.
In his about seven-minute speech, the U.S. president touched on the COVID-19 pandemic and various other issues facing the United States and the rest of the world but made no mention of the North amid stalled nuclear talks with Pyongyang.
New defense minister pushing to visit U.S. next month for first talks with Esper: officials
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Suh Wook is likely to visit the United States next month for his first talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, officials said Wednesday.
Discussions are under way with the U.S. about the new minister traveling to Washington for annual defense ministers' talks between the two countries, known as the Security Consultative Meeting (SCM), defense ministry officials said.
Seoul stocks turn lower late Wed. morning on battery, bio slump
SEOUL -- South Korean shares switched to losses late Wednesday morning, led by a slump in battery-related stocks and bio firms.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 13.4 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,319.19 as of 11:20 a.m.
