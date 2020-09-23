Main opposition picks red, blue, white as colors to represent party
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) announced a palette of red, blue and white as the colors to newly symbolize the party Wednesday, the latest in a series of efforts to revamp its image.
Kim Chong-in, interim leader of the main opposition party, announced the decision to reporters following a party meeting earlier in the day.
The change of campaign colors from the previous hot pink marks the conservative main opposition party's latest endeavor to reboot its image following the crushing defeat in the April 15 parliamentary elections.
Earlier in the month, the party gave up its previous name, United Future Party, to adopt the current moniker, People Power Party.
Kim, a former veteran lawmaker, took office as the party's caretaker leader in the aftermath of the election defeat and has scrambled to recreate the hawkish image of the party to reach out to a broader range of voters.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
3
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
4
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
5
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
5
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
1
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
2
American pitcher in KBO returns home following auto accident involving family
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Military officers under probe for alleged leak regarding Aegis destroyer project
-
5
(LEAD) Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support