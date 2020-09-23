Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Gov't official aboard boat goes missing near inter-Korean border island of Yeonpyeong

All News 13:44 September 23, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- A government official aboard a fishery inspection boat went missing near the inter-Korean border island of Yeonpyeong in the Yellow Sea earlier this week, the defense ministry said Wednesday.

Authorities are looking into military intelligence that the 47-year-old official has ended up in North Korean waters after going missing Monday, the ministry said without providing further details.

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#border island #missing official
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!