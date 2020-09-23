(LEAD) Gov't official aboard boat goes missing near inter-Korean border island of Yeonpyeong
(ATTN: ADDS more details, photo)
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean fisheries control official went missing while on duty aboard an inspection boat off the western border island of Yeonpyeong earlier this week, and authorities are looking into intelligence that he could have ended up in North Korean waters, officials said.
The 47-year-old official affiliated with the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries disappeared from the boat before noon Monday. Colleagues only found his shoes on the vessel and reported his disappearance to the Coast Guard, prompting an intensive search operation.
"According to our military intelligence, he was found in North Korean waters late Tuesday, and we are looking into details," the ministry said in a statement. "We will take necessary steps, including investigating how he went missing and checking related facts with North Korea."
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
3
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
4
BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'
-
5
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
5
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
1
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
2
American pitcher in KBO returns home following auto accident involving family
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Military officers under probe for alleged leak regarding Aegis destroyer project
-
5
(LEAD) Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support