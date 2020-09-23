Incheon Airport to hold another duty-free auction next month after foiled attempt
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Incheon International Airport, the country's main gateway, plans to auction duty-free licenses next month following its latest botched effort to draw bidders amid the protracted new coronavirus outbreak, its operator said Wednesday.
The Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC) plans to hold another auction for six duty-free sections in the airport's Terminal 1, one day after its second auction fell through. The next bidding will close on Oct. 13.
Of the country's four major duty-free operators, only industry leader Lotte Hotel and No. 3 player Shinsegae took part in the latest bidding. Their bids were thwarted as pre-set rules were not met.
The IIAC failed to attract enough tenders despite its proposal for a sharp cut in lease fees, underscoring an extended slump in the duty-free business sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Industry watchers said the upcoming auction may end in failure again, as the IIAC plans to proceed with the bidding under the current terms of contract.
Local duty-free operators are still suffering from the industry-wide slump, as the number of customers have sharply fallen amid air travel disruptions.
Duty-free stores saw their sales improve in recent months, but their revenues remain far below the pre-pandemic level.
