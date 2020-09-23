DAEKYO 4,200 UP 300

GKL 12,050 DN 50

TAEYOUNG E&C 10,650 UP 1,130

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,400 UP 200

ShinhanGroup 27,600 0

HITEJINRO 34,900 0

Yuhan 64,900 DN 1,800

CJ LOGISTICS 169,500 UP 1,000

DOOSAN 46,300 DN 700

DaelimInd 78,200 DN 1,100

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16650 DN1750

KiaMtr 46,000 DN 300

SGBC 27,200 0

Hyosung 72,000 0

POSCO CHEMICAL 86,300 DN 2,500

BoryungPharm 15,800 DN 100

L&L 10,800 0

LOTTE Fine Chem 52,400 UP 3,500

HYUNDAI STEEL 24,400 UP 300

LG Corp. 74,700 UP 100

Shinsegae 207,500 DN 1,000

Nongshim 324,500 UP 2,500

LGInt 15,400 DN 300

DongkukStlMill 6,090 UP 120

NEXENTIRE 5,590 DN 120

CHONGKUNDANG 167,000 UP 3,000

SBC 9,710 DN 90

Hyundai M&F INS 22,100 DN 250

Daesang 25,750 DN 350

SKNetworks 4,835 DN 25

ORION Holdings 12,300 DN 150

KCC 146,500 UP 1,500

SKBP 162,000 DN 2,500

LotteFood 296,000 DN 3,500

Donga Socio Holdings 136,000 UP 6,500

SK hynix 83,600 UP 2,300

Youngpoong 465,000 DN 1,500

HyundaiEng&Const 30,600 DN 400

CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,700 UP 400

SamsungF&MIns 179,500 DN 500

