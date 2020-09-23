KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DAEKYO 4,200 UP 300
GKL 12,050 DN 50
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,650 UP 1,130
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,400 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 27,600 0
HITEJINRO 34,900 0
Yuhan 64,900 DN 1,800
CJ LOGISTICS 169,500 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 46,300 DN 700
DaelimInd 78,200 DN 1,100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16650 DN1750
KiaMtr 46,000 DN 300
SGBC 27,200 0
Hyosung 72,000 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 86,300 DN 2,500
BoryungPharm 15,800 DN 100
L&L 10,800 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 52,400 UP 3,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 24,400 UP 300
LG Corp. 74,700 UP 100
Shinsegae 207,500 DN 1,000
Nongshim 324,500 UP 2,500
LGInt 15,400 DN 300
DongkukStlMill 6,090 UP 120
NEXENTIRE 5,590 DN 120
CHONGKUNDANG 167,000 UP 3,000
SBC 9,710 DN 90
Hyundai M&F INS 22,100 DN 250
Daesang 25,750 DN 350
SKNetworks 4,835 DN 25
ORION Holdings 12,300 DN 150
KCC 146,500 UP 1,500
SKBP 162,000 DN 2,500
LotteFood 296,000 DN 3,500
Donga Socio Holdings 136,000 UP 6,500
SK hynix 83,600 UP 2,300
Youngpoong 465,000 DN 1,500
HyundaiEng&Const 30,600 DN 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,700 UP 400
SamsungF&MIns 179,500 DN 500
