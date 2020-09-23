KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,650 UP 50
Kogas 24,450 UP 400
Hanwha 24,700 DN 400
DB HiTek 36,900 UP 1,350
CJ 81,400 DN 500
JWPHARMA 35,750 DN 400
AmoreG 48,150 DN 650
HyundaiMtr 179,500 0
BukwangPharm 29,150 UP 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,350 DN 100
TaekwangInd 650,000 DN 14,000
SsangyongCement 6,070 UP 210
KAL 18,550 UP 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 8,650 UP 130
IlyangPharm 76,400 UP 4,900
HALLA HOLDINGS 29,950 DN 100
KG DONGBU STL 10,000 DN 1,150
GCH Corp 23,500 DN 550
LotteChilsung 91,500 DN 200
LOTTE 28,950 DN 400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,360 DN 20
POSCO 195,000 UP 500
SPC SAMLIP 60,600 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 165,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,700 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,800 UP 20
DB INSURANCE 44,200 DN 150
SamsungElec 58,600 UP 400
NHIS 9,060 UP 20
LS 53,300 DN 200
GC Corp 230,500 DN 7,500
GS E&C 24,050 DN 300
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,400 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 436,500 DN 10,000
SK Discovery 65,200 UP 900
Binggrae 59,400 UP 1,700
KPIC 156,000 UP 7,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,700 UP 190
SKC 85,600 DN 1,600
Hanssem 105,000 UP 6,200
