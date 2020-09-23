KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 81,200 DN 1,200
SamsungElecMech 135,500 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,050 DN 1,250
OCI 56,600 DN 1,400
GS Retail 32,450 UP 200
Ottogi 577,000 0
F&F 87,300 UP 2,500
MERITZ SECU 3,150 UP 5
HtlShilla 75,300 DN 200
Hanmi Science 54,800 DN 1,400
KumhoPetrochem 96,500 DN 2,100
HyundaiMipoDock 28,850 DN 250
HDC HOLDINGS 10,600 UP 200
S-1 87,300 UP 1,500
Mobis 228,000 DN 6,000
DWS 23,550 DN 150
LS ELECTRIC 55,500 UP 200
SamsungHvyInd 5,200 DN 30
SYC 56,100 DN 300
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,600 UP 250
Hanchem 143,000 UP 4,000
IS DONGSEO 39,800 DN 250
S-Oil 51,500 DN 300
LG Innotek 154,500 DN 500
KorZinc 374,500 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 206,000 UP 4,000
HMM 7,130 UP 30
HYUNDAI WIA 41,350 UP 250
SamsungSecu 29,800 DN 150
SKTelecom 233,000 DN 4,500
S&T MOTIV 49,550 DN 950
HyundaiElev 40,100 UP 400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 20,600 DN 350
Hanon Systems 12,350 UP 100
SK 199,500 DN 1,000
Handsome 28,700 DN 600
KEPCO 20,100 DN 150
Asiana Airlines 3,815 DN 85
COWAY 77,700 DN 300
UNID 44,800 DN 350
(MORE)
-
1
