KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 77,700 DN 100
IBK 7,910 UP 30
NamhaeChem 8,040 DN 70
DONGSUH 30,450 UP 700
BGF 4,060 0
SamsungEng 10,350 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 105,500 0
PanOcean 3,315 UP 40
SAMSUNG CARD 28,250 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 19,950 DN 450
KT 22,800 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL149000 UP2000
LOTTE TOUR 14,350 DN 550
LG Uplus 11,300 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,500 DN 500
KT&G 82,100 0
DHICO 13,400 DN 600
LG Display 15,900 UP 200
Kangwonland 21,100 UP 150
NAVER 296,500 UP 12,000
Kakao 365,500 UP 12,500
NCsoft 805,000 UP 18,000
DSME 22,800 UP 250
DSINFRA 9,090 DN 170
DWEC 2,805 DN 45
Donga ST 93,200 UP 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,400 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 383,000 UP 2,500
DongwonF&B 171,500 0
KEPCO KPS 27,350 0
LGH&H 1,455,000 DN 18,000
LGCHEM 630,000 DN 9,000
KEPCO E&C 16,150 DN 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,900 UP 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,450 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 91,200 UP 2,300
Celltrion 266,000 DN 2,000
Huchems 21,200 DN 750
DAEWOONG PHARM 106,500 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,800 DN 900
