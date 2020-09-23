KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 72,000 0
LOTTE Himart 28,700 DN 200
GS 31,250 DN 750
CJ CGV 21,650 DN 350
LIG Nex1 32,800 UP 350
Fila Holdings 36,650 UP 1,250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 138,500 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,700 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 1,495 0
AMOREPACIFIC 162,500 DN 500
LF 12,900 DN 50
FOOSUNG 9,650 DN 650
SK Innovation 148,000 DN 3,000
POONGSAN 24,500 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 37,550 UP 100
Hansae 16,450 UP 200
LG HAUSYS 57,200 UP 1,000
Youngone Corp 27,950 UP 100
KOLON IND 37,550 DN 1,000
HanmiPharm 276,000 DN 9,500
BNK Financial Group 5,000 DN 20
emart 141,000 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY322 50 DN1150
KOLMAR KOREA 45,550 DN 300
HANJINKAL 71,700 DN 1,100
DoubleUGames 76,100 DN 300
CUCKOO 95,000 UP 1,200
COSMAX 104,500 UP 1,000
MANDO 36,150 UP 1,650
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 705,000 DN 26,000
INNOCEAN 51,600 UP 900
Doosan Bobcat 27,400 DN 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,700 UP 1,000
Netmarble 174,500 DN 6,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S211500 DN7500
ORION 134,000 DN 3,000
BGF Retail 117,000 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 304,500 DN 500
HDC-OP 21,650 UP 350
WooriFinancialGroup 8,250 DN 10
