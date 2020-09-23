Jeju asks people with fever symptoms not to come during Chuseok
JEJU, South Korea, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The provincial government of Jeju on Wednesday asked anybody with symptoms of a fever to think twice about visiting the southern resort island during the upcoming Chuseok holiday.
Announcing a special administrative measure against COVID-19, the Jeju government said it will introduce mandatory coronavirus testing for any visitor with a body temperature higher than 37.5 C from this weekend to early next month.
The fever-stricken tourists will also be required to self-isolate at private residences or other accommodations until the results of their coronavirus tests are available, it said.
Those who breach the special administrative measure and test positive for the coronavirus will face criminal punishments and be asked to pay for the relevant quarantine expenses, the government noted.
The special measure has come as nearly 200,000 tourists are expected to visit Jeju Island during the five-day weekend from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4.
Jeju officials are also on alert as a large number of tourists will again visit the island during the Oct. 9 Hangeul Day that falls on Friday and the ensuing weekend.
"The latest measure is intended to stem the spread of the coronavirus into Jeju and discourage anybody with a fever from visiting the island during the upcoming holidays," a provincial government official said.
The official said all tourists staying in Jeju from this weekend to the end of the Hangeul Day holiday will be obliged to wear masks at all times.
The provincial government also ordered all public-use facilities, including bars, karaoke rooms, buffet restaurants, performance halls, indoor sports facilities, internet cafes and public baths, to thoroughly comply with quarantine guidelines.
Despite its status as South Korea's top tourist destination, Jeju Island has remained one of the nation's least coronavirus-affected regions, with its cumulative caseload reaching just 58 as of Wednesday.
