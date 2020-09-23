S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 23, 2020
All News 16:30 September 23, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.686 0.694 -0.8
3-year TB 0.883 0.897 -1.4
10-year TB 1.447 1.472 -2.5
2-year MSB 0.828 0.828 0.0
3-year CB (AA-) 2.217 2.228 -1.1
91-day CD 0.630 0.630 0.0
(END)
