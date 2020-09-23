Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks slightly up on bargain-hunting
SEOUL -- South Korean shares snapped a two-day losing streak to inch higher Wednesday on the back of retail investors' massive bargain-hunting. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.65 point, or 0.03 percent, to close at 2,333.24. In the previous session, the index fell 2.38 percent.
-----------------
Moon hails lawmakers' speedy approval for 4th supplementary budget
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday it is meaningful for the National Assembly to have passed another supplementary budget bill in less than two weeks after the government submitted it.
"It's meaningful that the National Assembly has passed the supplementary budget bill in the shortest time via a compromise between the ruling and opposition parties," Moon said, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
-----------------
(LEAD) Telsa's Battery Day draws mixed reactions in S. Korea
SEOUL -- South Korean manufacturers of electric vehicle (EV) batteries on Wednesday showed mixed reactions to Telsa's ambitious road map to cut the cost of EV batteries in half.
Tesla said its new cylindrical cells would reduce the cost per kilowatt hour by 56 percent and extend its electric vehicle range by 54 percent in coming years.
-----------------
Kia Motors resumes virus-hit local plants after suspension
SEOUL -- Kia Motors Corp. said Wednesday that two of its eight domestic plants returned to normal operations following days of suspension due to coronavirus cases.
Kia, the country's second-biggest carmaker, halted the operations of two plants in Gwangmyeong, just south of Seoul, from Wednesday through Monday, with all of the 6,000 employees at the plants staying at home.
-----------------
Incheon Airport to hold another duty-free auction next month after foiled attempt
SEOUL -- Incheon International Airport, the country's main gateway, plans to auction duty-free licenses next month following its latest botched effort to draw bidders amid the protracted new coronavirus outbreak, its operator said Wednesday.
The Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC) plans to hold another auction for six duty-free sections in the airport's Terminal 1, one day after its second auction fell through. The next bidding will close on Oct. 13.
-----------------
Jeju asks people with fever symptoms not to come during Chuseok
JEJU -- The provincial government of Jeju on Wednesday asked anybody with symptoms of a fever to think twice about visiting the southern resort island during the upcoming Chuseok holiday.
Announcing a special administrative measure against COVID-19, the Jeju government said it will introduce mandatory coronavirus testing for any visitor with a body temperature higher than 37.5 C from this weekend to early next month.
-----------------
Companies spent 5.34 mln won each month to hire one worker in 2019
SEOUL -- South Korean companies on average spent 5.34 million won (US$4,584) each month to hire one worker in 2019, up 2.8 percent from the previous year, the labor ministry said Wednesday.
The figure, which includes monthly salary, severance pay, insurance fees and miscellaneous costs, came from data collected from companies that had 10 or more employees who were on a contract of at least one year. It does not include workers who were hired for less than a year.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
3
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
4
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
5
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
5
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
1
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
2
American pitcher in KBO returns home following auto accident involving family
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Military officers under probe for alleged leak regarding Aegis destroyer project
-
5
(LEAD) Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support