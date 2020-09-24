Seoul city's promotional video featuring BTS tops 100 mln views
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- A promotional video of K-pop superstars BTS introducing the South Korean capital topped 100 million views in the first 10 days of its release, the Seoul city government said Thursday.
The video, which launched Sept. 11 on the city's tourism platform (www.visitseoul.net) and social media channels, had racked up 104,893,115 views as of Monday midnight, the city government said.
Fans showed their delight in the more than 157,000 comments posted to the sites, it said. One commenter was quoted as saying, "See you in Seoul. I'm swimming across the Pacific Ocean right now to go to South Korea."
The video features each member of the septet introducing different features of the city, with RM focusing on the "old but new" and Jin and Jungkook showcasing "city break" and "scenic nature," respectively.
"Unfortunately we are unable to meet at the moment due to COVID-19, but we hope that 'hallyu' fans around the world will visit Seoul virtually as they watch the promotional video featuring BTS, and dream of Seoul," the city government said, referring to the Korean word for "Korean Wave," or the global popularity of Korean entertainment and culture.
The city government and the Seoul Tourism Organization are planning various special programs to thank fans for the new record -- attaining this number of views in the shortest period of time since the city government began producing such videos in 2017.
The programs will run through Oct. 30 and include the release of the making of the video and prizes for spotting the city government's logo in the video.
Details of the programs can be found at www.visitseoul.net and www.youtube.com/visitseoul, as well as Facebook and Instagram.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
3
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
4
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
5
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
5
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
1
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
2
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
3
American pitcher in KBO returns home following auto accident involving family
-
4
Fears over 'twindemic' mount on flu vaccine fiasco
-
5
(LEAD) Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support