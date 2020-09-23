Warner Bros. to withdraw from S. Korean market
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Warner Bros. will pull out of the South Korean market after years of weaker-than-expected performances, officials from its local unit said Wednesday.
"We've already stopped making fresh investments in Korean films," an official from Warner Bros Korea said. "We will also wrap up projects that are in post production or in production."
The South Korean production and distribution unit of the major U.S. film studio is now handling three titles, including "Josee," a remake of the 2003 Japanese drama "Josee, The Tiger And The Fish," which is expected to be released in November.
Warner Bros. Korea made an outstanding debut in the South Korean film market with its first Korean project, "The Age of Shadows" (2016), which was a box office hit.
But it has hardly made its presence felt in the country as its subsequent pieces, like "A Single Rider" (2017) and "Illang: The Wolf Brigade" (2018), have flopped.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
3
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
4
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
5
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
5
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
1
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
2
American pitcher in KBO returns home following auto accident involving family
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Military officers under probe for alleged leak regarding Aegis destroyer project
-
5
(LEAD) Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support