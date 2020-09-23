Missing official near sea border likely shot dead by N. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean official who went missing near the de facto maritime border this week is presumed to have been shot dead by North Korean soldiers while trying to defect to the North, sources from Seoul's spy agency said Wednesday.
The 47-year-old official's body was retrieved and cremated by the North, while the exact reason of the shooting is still unknown, according to the sources.
The official affiliated with the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries disappeared from the 500-ton boat before noon Monday when it was patrolling around 10 kilometers south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL).
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
3
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
4
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
5
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
5
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
1
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
2
American pitcher in KBO returns home following auto accident involving family
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
(LEAD) Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
Military officers under probe for alleged leak regarding Aegis destroyer project