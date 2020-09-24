Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 24.
Korean-language dailies
-- People have to be concerned even about flu vaccine (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Class-action lawsuit system to be applied in all areas (Kookmin Daily)
-- Missing official presumed to have been shot dead in N. Korea (Donga llbo)
-- Class-action lawsuit to be possible in all areas (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Class-action lawsuit to be expanded to all areas despite outcry from biz community (Segye Times)
-- Merchants suffering coronavirus-caused losses allowed to seek decrease in rent (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't official missing near western NLL shot dead by N. Korean soldiers (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Class-action lawsuit system to be applied to all areas, even media to be subject to punitive damages (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't official missing near Yeonpyeongdo shot dead by N. Korean soldiers (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't official missing near Yeonpyeongdo shot dead by N. Korean soldiers (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Kakao Bank pushes for IPO (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Infections back in triple digits with 110 cases on Wednesday (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon calls for U.N.'s support for declaring end of Korean War (Korea Herald)
-- Flu vaccine crisis looming large amid pandemic (Korea Times)
