Korean-language dailies

-- People have to be concerned even about flu vaccine (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Class-action lawsuit system to be applied in all areas (Kookmin Daily)

-- Missing official presumed to have been shot dead in N. Korea (Donga llbo)

-- Class-action lawsuit to be possible in all areas (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Class-action lawsuit to be expanded to all areas despite outcry from biz community (Segye Times)

-- Merchants suffering coronavirus-caused losses allowed to seek decrease in rent (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't official missing near western NLL shot dead by N. Korean soldiers (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Class-action lawsuit system to be applied to all areas, even media to be subject to punitive damages (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't official missing near Yeonpyeongdo shot dead by N. Korean soldiers (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't official missing near Yeonpyeongdo shot dead by N. Korean soldiers (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Kakao Bank pushes for IPO (Korea Economic Daily)

