(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 24)

Moon has one and a half years left of his presidency and the recent proposal came in a desperate bid to make progress in inter-Korean relations. Timely enough, he called for cooperation in the medical, health and infection areas, beyond the international sanctions, in that reclusive North Korea has been suffering from the lingering COVID-19 pandemic and economic sanctions. Moon emphasized that cooperation in dealing with infections and in the medical sector will pave the way for dialogue toward peace on the peninsula.