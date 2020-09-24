Today in Korean history
Sept. 25
1920 -- The Japanese colonial government in Korea suspends the publication of the Donga Ilbo, a Korean-language daily, for allegedly defaming the Japanese imperial insignia in an editorial.
1987 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Somalia.
2000 -- South and North Korea meet on Jeju Island to hold their first defense ministerial talks.
2009 -- South Korea is unanimously chosen as the host of the 2010 Group of 20 Summit.
2013 -- Samsung Electronics introduces the Galaxy Note 3 and the Galaxy Gear smartwatch in 58 countries.
2014 -- Host South Korea sets two world records at the Asian Games in Incheon. The women's compound archery team shot a world record of 238 points in its quarterfinals victory over Laos. Shooter Kim Mi-jin won the women's double trap gold medal with a record score of 110 points.
2018 -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump hold a summit in New York to discuss possible ways to reward North Korea for its denuclearization measures. The leaders also agreed on the need to show North Korea a bright future following its denuclearization.
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
5
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
1
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
2
Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
New virus cases over 100 for 2nd day, sporadic cluster infections still worrisome
-
5
(LEAD) Missing official near sea border likely shot dead by N. Korea