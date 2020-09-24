N.K. paper highlights 'Pyongyang Time' spirit of building house in just 14 minutes
By Koh Byung-joon
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Thursday lauded elite party members dispatched for reconstruction work in typhoon-hit areas for speedy recovery work, claiming party members in the capital city used to assemble a house in just 14 minutes in the wake of the Korean War.
The Rodong Sinmun newspaper said the elite members of the ruling Workers' Party have been speedily rebuilding typhoon-devastated areas in line with the spirit of "creating everything according to the Pyongyang Time."
"Pyongyang time" refers to an eponymous North Korean novel published in 1976 featuring what the North claims to be a real story about rebuilding 20,000 houses in Pyongyang in a short period of time that would have been enough for only 7,000 houses in the wake of the 1950-53 Korean War.
"With the spirit of creating everything based on the Pyongyang time, our capital party members used to take the lead in a struggle to create an astounding Pyongyang speed by building a house every 14 minutes," the paper said.
"Today's Pyongyang time continues miraculously day and night in order to mark the 75th party founding anniversary in a more meaningful and genuine manner with the belief that no natural disasters and huge catastrophes can take away smiles from our people," it added.
Thousands of elite party members in Pyongyang were sent to the North's western and eastern provinces hard hit by recent typhoons to help with their recovery efforts at the order of leader Kim Jong-un.
State media have highlighted their efforts as the country is pushing to complete major recovery work before its party founding anniversary on Oct. 10.
Leader Kim earlier called for all-out efforts to recover from the damage so that the country can mark the upcoming anniversary of the party's founding "with proud of achievement."
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
5
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
1
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
2
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
3
(LEAD) Missing official near sea border likely shot dead by N. Korea
-
4
American pitcher in KBO returns home following auto accident involving family
-
5
Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death