Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:04 September 24, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/15 Sunny 20

Incheon 24/16 Sunny 20

Suwon 25/15 Sunny 20

Cheongju 25/15 Sunny 20

Daejeon 25/15 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 23/14 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 20/16 Rain 80

Jeonju 26/15 Sunny 20

Gwangju 25/16 Sunny 20

Jeju 23/20 Cloudy 30

Daegu 24/16 Cloudy 20

Busan 24/18 Rain 30

