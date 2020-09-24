Number of registered employees rises 2 pct in 2018: data
SEJONG, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The number of registered employees, who are eligible for state insurance programs, in South Korea rose 2 percent on-year in 2018, data showed Thursday.
There were 23.83 million registered employees in 2018, compared with 23.37 million in 2017, according to the data released by Statistics Korea.
Of the 23.83 million employees, some 3.8 million people were registered for the first time.
About 16 million people worked the same job in 2018, while some 3.9 million people changed jobs, the data showed.
It was the first time that Statistics Korea released annual data on registered employees.
In 2018, the nation's employment rate -- the proportion of hired people to the working-age population -- reached 60.7 percent in 2018, down 0.1 percentage point from a year earlier.
It was the first time that the annual employment-to-working population rate lost ground since 2009, when the number fell 1 percentage point in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.
On the other hand, the employment-population rate of those in their late twenties and seniors over 60 years old marked a record high in 2018.
The statistics data showed that 70.2 percent of those aged between 25 and 29 were hired last year, surpassing the 70 percent line for the first time since the country compiled comparable data in 1980.
At the same time, the corresponding numbers for people 65 years old or over rose 0.7 percentage point on-year to a record 31.3 percent in 2018.
