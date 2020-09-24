FM redoubles calls for steadfast global cooperation in battling COVID-19
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has redoubled calls for steadfast global cooperation in overcoming the new coronavirus and supporting vulnerable people reeling from the pandemic's negative socioeconomic impact, her office said Thursday.
Kang made the remarks during Wednesday's video-linked session of the Group of Friends of Solidarity for Global Health Security, an entity established at the United Nations in May to promote global solidarity in handling transnational health care issues.
"At a time when the negative impact of the prolonged COVID-19 situation is deepening in terms of not only health care, but also peace, security, economic and social aspects, the will for cooperation among nations should not weaken," Kang was quoted as saying.
The minister also underscored global solidarity for the development of a COVID-19 vaccine as "public goods" and the need to pay particular attention to the vulnerable, marginalized classes of people and expand support for them, her ministry said in a press release.
The session brought together high-level officials from five co-chair countries -- South Korea, Canada, Denmark, Sierra Leone and Qatar -- as well as dozens of other member states of the group.
K-Pop boy band BTS also attended the session as a special speaker via a live video feed to deliver a message of hope for young generations who have been affected by the ongoing public health crisis.
