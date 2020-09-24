Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open sharply lower on Wall Street plunge

All News 09:25 September 24, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 24 -- South Korean shares opened sharply lower Thursday, taking a cue from a plunge in tech stocks on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 33.58 points, or 1.44 percent, to 2,299.66 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Investor sentiment worsened as key U.S. stock indexes tumbled, with tech shares leading the market slump.

The tech-laden Nasdaq Composite plummeted 3.02 percent to 10,632.99 on Wednesday (New York time). The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.92 percent, and the S&P 500 was down 2.37 percent.

In Seoul, most large caps traded lower.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.02 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.56 percent.

Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics fell 1.99 percent, and Celltrion shed 2.07 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver retreated 2.36 percent, with its rival Kakao dipping 2.46 percent.

Leading chemical maker LG Chem gained 1.11 percent, but rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI dropped 1.95 percent.

Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, declined 2.51 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO lost 1.03 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,169.35 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.95 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks-open
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!