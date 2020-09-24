Samsung launches new charging devices for mobile gadgets
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday launched two new charging accessories for mobile devices in South Korea.
Samsung's new Wireless Charger Trio can charge up to three mobile devices, such as smartphones, wireless earbuds and smartwatches, at the same time. The pad has six charging coils, offering better charging surface coverage.
The multi-device charging station comes in two colors, white and black, and has a price tag of 99,000 won (US$85).
Samsung also released a power bank that boasts 20,000mAh battery capacity.
The PD Battery Pack 20,000mAh supports 25W super-fast charging and can charge three devices at once, the company said.
The latest portable charger comes in dark gray and sells for 77,000 won here.
