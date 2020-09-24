Samsung Heavy gets nod for ammonia-fueled ships from Lloyd's Register
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Thursday that it has received the go-ahead for its ammonia-powered ships from Lloyd's Register, a British quality assurance and risk management company.
Samsung Heavy Industries plans to commercialize the ammonia-propelled A-Max tanker by 2024 by developing an independently ammonia fuel supply system and detailed design for the ships, the company said in an emailed statement.
The A-Max tankers refer to 85,000 to 125,000-deadweight-tonnage oil tankers, which are in the highest demand and most economically feasible among other oil tankers, the company said.
DWTs are a measure of the combined weight of cargo, fuel, fresh water, ballast water, provisions, passengers and crew that a ship can carry.
Last July, another South Korean shipbuilder, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., obtained approval for its ammonia-powered ships from Lloyd's Register.
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard aims to commercialize the ammonia-propelled ships by 2025 in cooperation with global engine maker MAN Energy Sol.
Ammonia has been attracting the attention of global shipbuilders as eco-friendly ship fuel that does not emit carbon dioxide when it is burned.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects ammonia to be one of the main fuels for ships in 2060, according to a report.
The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has adopted mandatory steps to cut emissions of carbon dioxide from ships by more than 30 percent by 2025 compared with 2008 and 70 percent by 2050.
This year, the IMO lowered the sulfur cap on fuel content from 3.5 percent to 0.5 percent.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
2
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
5
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
1
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
2
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
3
(LEAD) Missing official near sea border likely shot dead by N. Korea
-
4
American pitcher in KBO returns home following auto accident involving family
-
5
Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death