(LEAD) Arms procurement agency official tests positive for coronavirus
(ATTN: ADDS more info in paras 4-5)
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- An arms procurement agency official has tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Thursday.
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration official is believed to have been infected after coming into contact with another COVID-19 patient, according to officials.
It was the first time a virus case was reported at the arms procurement agency located at the government complex in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul.
The agency's building has been shut down as of noon for disinfection work.
"Contact tracing is under way, and we have put 22 people into quarantine in a preventive measure," the agency said in a release.
South Korea added 125 more cases of the new virus Thursday, raising the total caseload to 23,341.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
1
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
2
Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
(LEAD) Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
5
New virus cases over 100 for 2nd day, sporadic cluster infections still worrisome