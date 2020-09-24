(3rd LD) N. Korea shoots S. Korean official to death at sea, burns his body: defense ministry

In July, a 24-year-old North Korean defector fled back to his home country by swimming across the border from the western island of Ganghwa. The North's official Korean Central News Agency reported at the time that the "runaway" returned home in the border city of Kaesong with COVID-19 symptoms, and leader Kim Jong-un issued the maximum alert against the virus. Kim also called for the need "to thoroughly maintain tough organizational discipline" over the incident.