Hyundai Motor partners LG to unveil interior concept for future vehicles
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday unveiled an interior concept for future vehicles as the two South Korean firms join hands to showcase enhanced in-car experiences.
The IONIQ Concept Cabin is designed to show that future Hyundai vehicles can be a mobility solution that reflects people's lifestyles by integrating the large interior space and vast power supply capacity of electric vehicles (EVs) with home electronics technologies, according to the companies.
The interior concept is equipped with various car electronics products, such as clothing and shoe care devices, as well as a capsule coffee machine.
The concept cabin also features the ceiling-mounted 77-inch flexible OLED screen from LG. Users can adjust the curvature of the display that also supports a split screen, allowing two people to enjoy different content simultaneously.
The concept cabin also has UV LED light for sanitization and a bar-type floor cleaning robot.
Hyundai, South Korea's top automaker, said it plans to offer such value-added experiences starting with its IONIQ 5 EV slated for launch early next year.
LG, a major home appliance manufacturer, has been trying to expand its presence in the mobility sector in recent years with its in-vehicle infotainment solutions. The company showcased its connected car platform at the Consumer Electronics Show in January.
