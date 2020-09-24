Dolby Labs signs cinema solutions supply deal with S. Korean multiplex operator
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Dolby Laboratories Inc., a U.S.-based audio and imaging technology giant, said Thursday it has signed a deal to supply its advanced cinema solutions to local multiplex operator Megabox for the next five years.
Under the deal, Dolby Labs will provide its auditorium package to Megabox, starting with its movie theaters in Gyeonggi Province. The value of the contract was not revealed.
The auditorium package consists of Dolby Labs' speakers, integrated media servers, cinema processors, and multichannel amplifiers.
Dolby Labs and Megabox have formed a close relationship since 2012. The two sides recently opened a premium cinema at a Megabox branch in Seoul using Dolby's advanced projection and audio equipment and technologies.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
1
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
2
Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
(LEAD) Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
5
New virus cases over 100 for 2nd day, sporadic cluster infections still worrisome