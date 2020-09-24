Over 2 in 10 S. Korean firms unlikely to service their debts
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- More than two in every 10 South Korean listed companies are unlikely to service their debts with earnings this year due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, South Korea's central bank said Thursday.
The Bank of Korea estimated that 21.4 percent of the listed companies will have an interest coverage ratio below 1 this year.
Last year, the proportion of marginal companies hit a record high of 14.8 percent since the central bank began compiling related data in 2010.
The interest coverage ratio is calculated by dividing a company's operating profit by its interest expenses. A ratio of less than 1 means the company's operating profit does not cover its interest expenses.
The BOK said its gloomy outlook is based on worsening corporate financial conditions due to the shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The central bank estimated in June that sales of the companies could plunge 10.5 percent on average due to the pandemic.
On Thursday, the BOK said loans extended to marginal companies could amount to 175.6 trillion won (US$150 billion).
The BOK said financial companies need to gradually strengthen risk management for corporate lending.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
5
(LEAD) Students in greater Seoul return to school as virus slows, learning gap widens
-
1
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
2
Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
(LEAD) Missing official near sea border likely shot dead by N. Korea
-
5
New virus cases over 100 for 2nd day, sporadic cluster infections still worrisome