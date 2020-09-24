In talks with Suga, Moon expresses hope for 'optimum' resolution to wartime forced labor issue
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga agreed Thursday to make joint efforts to resolve pending issues between the neighboring countries, including the wartime forced labor problem, Cheong Wa Dae said.
In phone talks with Suga, Moon pointed out that it is true that there are different positions between the two sides on the forced labor issue.
Moon expressed hope that Seoul and Tokyo will explore an "optimum" solution that can be accepted by their governments and all other parties involved, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
It marked their first talks since Suga took over from Shinzo Abe, who resigned for health reasons, last week.
(END)
