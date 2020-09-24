Unification ministry says 'no communication channel to contact N.K.'
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said Thursday it has no means to communicate with North Korea over its recent killing of a South Korean fisheries official, as Pyongyang cut off all inter-Korean communication lines earlier this year, an official said Thursday.
The defense ministry confirmed earlier that the North shot the 47-year-old official to death and burned his body earlier this week. The ministry also said it sent a message to the North via a communication channel between the U.S.-led United Nations Command (UNC) and North Korea, but it received no response.
The unification ministry said it has no means of communication with the North, and the North has sent no message to the South with regard to the killing.
In June, North Korea cut off inter-Korean communication lines and blew up a liaison office in anger over the sending of anti-Pyongyang leaflets into the North from the South.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X to promote Korea cultural heritage via YouTube
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
(URGENT) Moon says declaring end to Korean War to open door for complete denuclearization and permanent peace
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest in over 1-month, virus fight at critical juncture ahead of Chuseok
-
2
BTS shares emotional pep talk at S. Korea's inaugural Youth Day ceremony
-
3
(2nd LD) BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart
-
4
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
5
Son-sational: Tottenham's Son Heung-min explodes for 4 goals
-
1
Moon proposes declaring end to Korean War, requests U.N.'s support
-
2
Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
3
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
-
4
(LEAD) Defense ministry confirms N. Korea shot missing S. Korean official to death
-
5
New virus cases over 100 for 2nd day, sporadic cluster infections still worrisome